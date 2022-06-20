Real Madrid striker likely to join Serie A side: report

It looks like Luka Jovic’s days as a Real Madrid are numbered as the Serie A giants want to sign the Serbian international on a loan, according to reports from the Italian press.

Real Madrid have made two great signings – Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni, and according to Florentino Perez, they’ll now focus on departures.

Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Isco have already bid farewell to Real Madrid after their historic 14th Champions League triumph, and now Luka Jovic is expected to follow suit.

The Serbian international wants to leave to get his career moving.

According to multiple reports, including one from Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid and Fiorentina are in direct talks to find an agreement for a loan move for the Serbian forward.

The striker is also open to it, but Fiorentina want Madrid to pay part of his salary.

Both clubs have a good working relationship after Odriozola’s loan deal in Italy, so while the Viola have not submitted an offer just yet, the details of a potential deal could be sorted out quite quickly.

Los Blancos spent €60 million to sign Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt two years ago.