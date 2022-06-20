Karachi’s Covid-19 positivity rate tops 5% after 144 cases reported

The coronavirus pandemic situation is getting alarming in Karachi where the Covid-19 positivity rate has surpassed 5%.

As many as 144 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the positivity to at 5%.

Majority of cases have been reported from the East and South districts of Karachi. The authorities have declared the areas Covid-19 hotspots.

Following the surge in coronavirus cases, the Sindh Health Department has issued a notification directing the authorities to increase the rapid coronavirus testing service at all entry and exit points of the city.

The government has requested the public to get the booster shot of Covid-19 vaccines to help curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier on Sunday, SAMAA TV reported that the new cases of BA.5 Omicron variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa in November, have been reported from Karachi and Hyderabad.

The officials told that the South and Central districts of Karachi are the most affected by the new sub-variant.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in Islamabad has also surged to 4.10%. District Health Officer (DHO) on Sunday said that out of 1,098 samples collected during the last 24 hours, 45 people returned positive.

Notably, the positivity rate of the pandemic virus in Pakistan has also jumped to 1.77% recently which the officials are linking with the spread of the new sub-variant.

‘Virus is constantly evolving’

The Sindh Health Department has issued a statement saying the covid virus is constantly evolving and Pakistan may continue to see new variants be part of the growing pandemic.

“A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—have been identified and are seen to be more transmissible than previous forms of the virus,” it said.

“Currently 4 of the samples tested for Covid Variants in Sindh are BA.4, and 12 BA.5. The Health Department will continue to advise the community at large to practice all covid SOPs, get the booster shot of the vaccine and avoid large gatherings of people unless absolutely necessary,” it said.

‘Variant of concern’

World Health Organization (WHO) had also classified the BA.5 variant as a “variant of concern” after a spike was witnessed in the global coronavirus cases.

It is considered ‘more contagious’ than its predecessors, but milder.

New findings suggest that the people infected with previous Omicron variants are still vulnerable to the BA.5 variant even if they are fully vaccinated.

The new contagious variant, along with BA.4 sub-variant, also accounts for around 21% of new Covid-19 cases in the US in June.