Usman Buzdar, brothers transferred 900-kanal state-land on forged documents

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has booked former Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar for illegally transferring 900-kanals of state-owned land in Dera Ghazi Khan.

As per an official source, the cases were registered on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the deputy commissioner (DC) of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The source further said that the brothers of the former CM have also been nominated in the illegal state-land transfer cases.

ACE officials have claimed that the former chief minister had forged letters to allot 900-kanals of state-land to himself and his brothers.

According to details delved by the ACE officials, to make the transfer documents appear real, the letter was forged with a back date of the year 1986.

The state-owned lands seized in Taunsa by the former CM and his brothers are worth millions of rupees, sources said.

Dera Ghazi Khan ACE is probing the case in detail.

Last month, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar had said that the government had decided to probe the illegal assets of Usman Buzdar and intended to activate ACE for the purpose.

He had alleged that Buzdar had acquired assets worth Rs10 billion during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab.