Usman Buzdar case, Balochistan budget, rains in Punjab

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, June 20, 2022:

The Balochistan government will present the provincial budget for the next fiscal year today (Monday).

Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Kheteran will present the budget at the provincial assembly in Quetta at 4:00 pm.

A meeting of the Balochistan Cabinet will also be held today to approve the developmental and non-developmental budget proposals.

Read our in-depth coverage on budgets here

• For Federal Budget 2022-23 click here

• For Punjab Budget click here

• For Sindh Budget click here

• For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget click here

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against PTI leader and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar along with his brothers for transferring 900 kanals of land illegally in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The officials said that the provisions of transferring government land through forgery have been included in the case. The allegation includes forging a fake letter to transfer 900 kanals of government land.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday once again returned the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to the Parliament without signing it, said a tweet by the president’s official Twitter account.

This is the second instance when President Alvi has not given his assent to the bill and returned it unsigned, a requirement to enact the bill into law.

“The President has not signed the bill on EVMs & Overseas Pakistanis voting that was returned to parliament, which met recently & passed it again. He stated that “This bill is anti-progress & regressive. Govts will be facing two choices, whether to allow the past to drag Pakistan down or allow lessons from the past & techs of today to boost us into a bright progressive & dynamic future of Pakistan that has been our dream,” the tweet said.

New cases of the BA.5 Omicron variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa in November, have been reported in two big cities of Sindh province including Karachi and Hyderabad.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Mudassir Nazir, the BA.5 Omicron variant of the pandemic virus has reached Pakistan and multiple cases of it have been reported in Sindh.

It is spreading rapidly in Karachi and Hyderabad, Sindh health department officials told the reporter on Sunday.

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, northeast Balochistan, Upper Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, heavy falls and hailstorms may also occur at isolated places in the evening/night during the period.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

Do you know about the Karoonjhar mountains? If not click here.

Most read: Real Madrid interested in signing Manchester City’s generational talent

Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland, according to Diario AS.

Haaland, who is considered a generational talent in the world of football, is part of the Los Blancos’ plans for 2024. The Norwegian’s €150m release clause will be active in 2024 as well. Read more.