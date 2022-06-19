‘No free lunch’: Govt ready to compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty for IMF deal, says Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the current government is ready to compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty to seek the US’s help in reaching an agreement with the IMF.

The PTI workers, Sunday night, took to streets in seven major cities to protest against runaway inflation and a record hike in the fuel prices.

Addressing the protesters though a video link, Khan expressed a fear that the current government’s economic mismanagement would lead to a default, like Sri Lanka.

“I am scared that with decreasing remittances and exports falling by 10percent [month-on-month in May], we won’t have enough dollars to buy oil.”

Earlier, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed exports declined by over $270 million from $2896.897 million in April to $2626.465 million in May.

Khan said the government has already asked the US in reaching an agreement with the IMF. He claimed that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail met the US ambassador and sought help.

“I want to tell Miftah Ismail and Shehbaz Sharif that the Americans have the philosophy that there is no free lunch,” said Khan before adding that in return for the help, the US would demand something that would “compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty.”

The recent statements by PPP leaders have made it apparent that the current government is ready to compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty, he said, while referring to the statements made by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP leader Saleem Mandviwalla.

Bilawal said Pakistan should have good relations with India, said Khan before adding that his government also wanted friendly ties, but after India revoked Article 370, “relations with India would be tantamount to disrespecting Kashmiris’ sacrifices.”

“Saleem Mandviwala said we should look out for our interests and mend ties with Israel. This is the same agenda that India, the US and Israel want to implement.”

Talking about the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products and electricity, Khan said it will impact the lowest segments of the society, including the salaried class and farmers.

“Economy went into a tailspin after no-confidence motion’’

Khan said that the government has hiked petrol price by Rs84 and diesel by Rs110 and electricity by Rs4.

“They [the government] have been in the IMF program for two months. My government was in it for 2.5 years. Were we not under pressure to hike prices? Did we not protect the rights of our people?”