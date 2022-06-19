Minister Dastgir lands in Iran to seek ‘energy cooperation’

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Sunday arrived in Tehran to seek increased “cooperation in the field of energy,” Pakistan’s Embassy announced.

The visit comes amid a worsening energy crisis in Pakistan where power shortfall has ballooned to above 6 gigawatts and oil imports have pushed up the trade deficit.

Pakistan Embassy Sunday announced via its verified Twitter handle that Federal Minister for Energy(Power Division) Khurram Dastagir Khan had arrived in Tehran earlier in the day.

He was received by Mohammad Ali Farahnakian, Deputy Minister of Energy for International Affairs at the airport.

“During the visit, [the] Honourable Minister will discuss the ways to increase cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy,” the embassy said.

The prospects of energy cooperation between Pakistan and Iran have been explored for several decades.

In 1995, the two countries signed an agreement for the construction of over 2700 kilometers long Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline.

Iran completed its section of the pipeline in 2011, and reportedly offered Pakistan $500 million (€448 million) to help with construction.

However, international sanctions against Tehran and Washington’s opposition to the pipeline have stalled the project for years.

The possibility of completing the project almost died when the United States under then-President Trump withdrew from a multilateral deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

The situation has changed now as, on the one hand, the war in Ukraine has pushed energy prices higher and, on the other, Russia has increased its supply of oil to India and China, two major buyers of energy from Iran, at discounted rates.

Iran is seeking venues for energy exports while the European buyers are looking for energy deals in the middle east to make up for the supplies they lost after imposing sanctions against Moscow.