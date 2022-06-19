Islamabad admin to ban entry of polluting vehicles from June 21

In a bid to mitigate environmental pollution, the Islamabad administration has decided to bar entry of the polluting vehicles in the capital territory from June 21.

A tweet by the Islamabad Police’s official Twitter account quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nasir Durrani said that the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) SSP has been ordered to ensure the implementation of the orders.

IGP said the measure has been taken to protect the environment, and they would assist the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in its environment protection campaign. He added that the police would follow a zero-tolerance policy in this regard.

Speaking about further steps, IGP said the concerned departments have been issued directions to stop the issuance of fitness certificates to the vehicles that do not fulfill the required criteria.

He instructed to avail services of motor vehicle examiner in inspection of vehicles where needed.

Islamabad police will also run a social media awareness campaign in this regard, the tweet said.

Besides this, the Islamabad police spokesperson said the entry of vehicles with pressure horns will also be banned in the federal capital.