KP teachers end sit in at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala house after successful negotaionts

The ad-hoc teachers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) seeking regularization have ended their sit-in outside the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala area of Islamabad.

The teachers announced their decision after successful negotiations with PTI leaders who assured them that KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan would meet all their demands.

However, Young Teachers Association President Attaur Rehman warned if their demands are not met by Tuesday they would return.

Earlier, Monday, the teacher surrounded the PTI leaders who were going to meet Imran Khan.

The leaders of the PTI, which runs the government in KP province, claimed that they have acceded to all demands of the protesters however the teachers refused to leave the ground without any written assurance from the provincial government.

Several PTI leaders were barred from going to Imran Khan’s residence by the teachers at different times throughout the day, and they started chanted slogans against the PTI as soon as they found one between them.

The first such instance occurred in the afternoon when the angry educators stopped Shireen Mazari’s vehicle from advancing to Imran Khan’s residence, and she was forced to return.

The teachers also stopped Asad Umar’s vehicle after which the PTI leader got off and decided to walk towards Bani Gala. However, he was surrounded by the demonstrators who chanted ‘shame’ slogans.

Later in the evening, the protesting teachers also surrounded the car of the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Protesters held Murad Saeed

When PTI leader Murad Saeed reached among the protesters in the evening for negotiation, they held him.

Saeed said the ad hoc teachers have not yet met the KP CM but assured them that their demands have been approved in toto.

He said that the only outstanding issue was contributory provident fund otherwise, the KP government had agreed to all remaining demands in the morning already.

The former minister urged the angry protesters to refrain from considering everyone bad. “You all are mine. I was with you in the past and will be with you in the future.”

He urged the teachers to send a delegation to the KP chief minister so that the agreement could be signed.

Protesters threaten to encircle Khan’s house

At one point in the evening, the KP teachers had announced surrounding Imran Khan’s house. However, the police force took the positions when the teachers advanced and the force and demonstrators faced-off.

But, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan intervened.

He assured the teachers that the police would not do any shelling on the protesters and said that all of their demands will be fulfilled.

Shoaib Malik, President of Young Teachers Association Mardan, said a written agreement was being signed as the PTI leadership has agreed to their demands.

Teachers stage sit-in

The teachers, who were recruited four years ago on ad hoc basis, are demanded regularization and other benefits. They arrived in the federal capital to protest near Khan’s residence on Sunday, the day the PTI chairman was to address his party’s anti-inflation protest.

The protesting teachers first held a demonstration at the Bani Gala Chowk and said that they wanted to communicate their demands to Imran Khan. After failed negotiations with the PTI leadership, they decided to march toward Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

SAMAA TV reported that some baton-wielding members of the Insaf Student Federation (ISF), the student wing of the PTI, tried to stop the protesters from marching towards Khan’s house but failed.

The teachers, who have been employed at various KP educational institutions on ad hoc basis, want to be treated in the same manner as the regular government employees.

Before the talks failed, PTI’s central leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry assured the protesters that their demands will be fulfilled.

Chaudhry told the teachers to send their eight to ten representatives to meet Khan and present their demands, but when they went to Khan’s Bani Gala residence no one met them, said Young Teacher Association President Atta ur Rehman.

He said the group waited for 2.5 hours, but not a single PTI leader met them, let alone Khan.

“We received calls from Murad Saeed asking us to go back to Peshawar and [hold] a protest there,” said Rehman.

The teachers claimed that they have been terminated for protesting, but they are determined to continue to protest till their demands are met, and a notification is issued.

Asked why they were not protesting in KP, the teachers claimed they feared the heavy-handedness of the KP police working under the provincial PTI government.