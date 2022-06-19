Twitter rallies to save Karoonjhar Mountains

Karoonjhar mountains located in the Tharparkar district have maintained their unique stature not only geographically but historically through folklore and now the range is under threat from miners ready to rip its granite rocks. Thousands of Twitterati have come together to voice their concerns! #SaveKaroonjhar trended on the microblogging site on Sunday.

More than 19,000 tweets flooded Twitter to help create awareness about the importance of the mountain range which has been a subject of local folklore and poetry for ages.

A microblogger recalled the exclamation of Sheikh Ayaz, a famous Sindhi poet, about Karoonjhar Mountains.

The range is home to several unique bird and animal species, of which the peacock is the most celebrated.

Another Twitter user expressed the need to declare Karoonjhar Mountains a heritage site.

A tweet also shared the plight of the residents of Thar protesting to protect their land from commercial avarice.

The site is also considered sacred by Hindus. Hundreds of temples are housed on the mountain range, protected and revered by the locals.

You can take a glimpse into the mystery of the beautiful geographic wonder through a video shared by a microblogger.

It is worth noting that in November 2019 a division bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) had stayed the extraction of stone from the Karoonjhar Mountains.

Citizens are demanding authorities stop the illegal extraction of granite and Chinese clay which is crucial to maintaining the exclusive ecosystem of Karoonjhar range.