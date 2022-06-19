Time not right to change PCB Chairman: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif believes that the time is not right to change the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to Geo News, Sharif has hinted, in a meeting with former PCB Chairman Kahlid Mahmood on Sunday, that there are far more important issues that needs his attention at the moment.

It must be noted that multiple sources, in the recent past, have claimed that Najam Sethi will soon replace Ramiz Raja as the PCB Chief due to the former’s close ties with Sharif.

Sharif replaced Imran Khan after the latter was dismissed as Pakistan’s prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in the national assembly in April earlier this year.

Earlier, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, who is a member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly, had also taken a dig at Raja amid the latter’s uncertain future.

Mashhood believes that Raja staying on as PCB Chairman is unethical after the recent regime change in Pakistan.

“He [Ramiz Raja] should have shown some grace. They say that they are ethically very strong and ethics indicated that he should have resigned as soon as the government was changed,” said Mashhood while talking to media last month.

He also claimed that Raja will be removed from his role in the near future.

“I don’t see his future in the coming days. I’m sure that when things will get better, a new PCB Chairman will replace him,” he said.

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.