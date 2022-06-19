Exports decline: The good and bad of global recession for Pakistan

In a first sign of global recession impacting Pakistan, the country’s exports have registered a sudden drop on a month-on-month basis for the first time since post-pandemic global recovery began in the middle of last year.

Experts believe efforts to control post-Covid inflation — especially the Federal Reserve in the United State raising interest rates –– have set off a global recession, which will be felt across the world. After other countries followed the lead in hiking the interest rate, world stocks tumbled earlier this month.

With the bond market and cryptocurrencies taking a hit, and commodity prices falling, all the signs of fiscal constraints have become visible now.

The bad

Pakistan’s exports declined by over $270 million from $2896.897 million in April to $2626.465 million in May.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data shows that the textile sector exports declined the most by over $97 million while other manufacturing group exports dropped by $43 million. Food exports saw a decline of $48 million, though exports of spices and fruit increased.

Javed Balwani, the chairman of Pakistan Apparel Forum, told SAMAA Money’s Wakilur Rehman that the fall in Pakistani textile exports was caused by the recession in the United States and Europe, as several countries have introduced import cuts.

Balwani said he feared the global recession may continue to affect Pakistani textile exports for the next few months.

He said power outages and the natural gas crisis had also affected production and contributed to the reduction in export orders.

The United States is the largest importer of Pakistani textile products, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, and China.

Since the recession — triggered by counter-inflation measures – is going to force countries to contract their economies, Pakistan’s non-food exports to these nations may take a major hit in near future, and export revenues from textile and other manufacturing sectors may drop.

Remittance from overseas Pakistani could also fall as they grapple with recession and shrinking job markets. The government in the federal budget proposal for the fiscal year 2022-23 has indicated that it expects $32 billion in remittance from overseas Pakistanis against the $31 billion received in the outgoing fiscal year. This target will likely be missed.

Freelancers working for the western market and earning foreign currency for the country may also experience the slow-down effect and their income could decline.

The good

However, the global recession also has a silver lining for Pakistan.

The recent surge in oil prices was driven not only by the Ukraine war but also by the summer driving season in the United State lasting usually from April to September.

With the recession setting in and people reducing consumption, oil prices have already dropped. Brent fell by around $7 a barrel on Friday from $120.92 barrel on 113.12.

Falling oil prices will reduce Pakistan’s import bill as the country desperately attempts to bolster in rapidly depleting forex reserves.

While the world is trying to reduce non-food expenditures, it is also stocking up on food to cope with the uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine war.

Pakistan has the potential to increase its food exports. Waheed Ahmed, the patron of the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association, says that not only Ukraine and Russia but several other countries are increasing their food stocks in the name of food security and the situation has led to sustained demand.

Rafiq Suleiman, former chairman of the Rice Exporters Association, says rice exporters have already asked the government to increase cultivation area to push up the exports.