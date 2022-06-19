Police: Adopted son killed Seth Abid’s daughter to marry maid

In a shocking turn of events, the police in Lahore claimed on Sunday that Seth Abid’s daughter was shot dead by her adopted son for not allowing him to marry their maid.

Police said Fahad had expressed his willingness to marry Razia, a domestic worker, but his decision was strongly opposed by mother Farah Mazhar, the daughter of late business tycoon Seth Abid.

Initial investigation suggests that the quarrel took a dark turn when Fahad killed Farah, who was in her 60s and tried to deceive the police by depicting it as a suicide case.

The suspect also allegedly tried to destroy evidence after committing the murder with the help of his lover, the police said.

Police said the couple possessed multiple weapons and they buried two pistols in the ground while putting a third pistol in the kitchen. They also hid the bullet shell to mislead the cops.

However, Razia caved in during the interrogation and revealed that Fahad was interested in her and was willing to marry her.

Police have arrested Razia and another domestic worker identified as Ramzan to conduct a thorough investigation.

Farah Mazhar had adopted three children two sons, including Fahad, and a daughter.