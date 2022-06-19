Watch Live

Pakistan’s Noor Zaman becomes Asian Junior Squash champion

He defeated Malaysian player in the final
Samaa Web Desk Jun 19, 2022
<p>Photo: Twitter/Noor Zaman</p>

Pakistan’s Noor Zaman has won the Boys U-19 event of the 29th Asian Junior Individual Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The 18-year-old defeated Malaysia’s Joachim Chuah by three games to one in the final on Sunday.

Zaman won the first game by 11-9, however Chuah made a comeback by bagging the next game by a scoreline of 12-10. Zaman clinched the next two games, 11-5 and 11-9, to win the title.

It must be noted that Pakistan have won this title after a gap of four years.

The other participants, seven boys and five girls, from Pakistan in the event failed to win any titles.

In April earlier, this year, Zaman also became Pakistan’s top-ranked junior player by achieving his career-best international ranking of 103.

The Peshawar-born will also represent Pakistan in World Junior Squash Championship, late this year.

