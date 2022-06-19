Pre-monsoon rains: Five die as car swept away in Kohlu flash flood

At least five people were killed and three were injured when their car was swept away in a flash flood flowing through Beji stream in Balochistan’s Kohlu district on Sunday, SAMAA TV reported.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Kut Mandai area of Balochistan.

Levies officials said over 10 Sibi residents were in the car and heading towards Sibi from Kut Mandai when a flash flood swept away their vehicle.

According to the Levies, the victims included women and children.

Their bodies were recovered with the help of locals, while the injured were shifted to the hospital.

SAMAA TV reported that a bridge located in Sunari and connecting Kohlu to Quetta and Sibi was also destroyed in the flood.

Pre-monsoon rainfall in various districts of Balochistan has resulted in flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and other related incidents.

Power supply has also been disrupted due to infrastructure destruction caused by rain.