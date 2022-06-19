PTI MNA arrested for allegedly harassing woman in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MNA Shabbir Qureshi has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman in Karachi.

Police said the woman, a resident of Liaquatabad filed a complaint against Qureshi for harassing her and a raid was carried out at the MNA’s house to arrest him.

The suspect has been moved to an unknown location for the investigation, they said.

In a viral video, police officials could be seen arresting the suspect.

On the other hand, the PTI spokesperson claimed that Shabbir Qureshi was out for Fajr’s prayers when he was arrested by the police.

Opposition leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil demanded the immediate release of Shabbir Qureshi.

Two police vans were standing outside the Qureshi’s house when he was taken away, he added.