Next instalment of Amazon Test series to feature Australia’s tour of Pakistan

Australia’s Test triumph in Pakistan, earlier this year, will be part of the next instalment of Amazon Test series.

It must be noted that Australia won the three-match Test series, 1-0, on their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, this will be the follow-up to Amazon’s 2018-19 documentary about the Australian men’s team.

The filming is still in progress with the documentary production team currently conducting “wash-up” interviews with players during the ongoing Australia tour of Sri Lanka. The interviews will continue in Australia in order to accurately capture players’ feelings about the 2021-22 season.

Talks about the distribution of the series are ongoing between Amazon and Cricket Australia, however the episodes could be released in more than one installment.

Australia’s Usman Khawaja, who was playing in the land of his birth, is likely to get a lot of screen time during the documentary as he won the Player of the Series award for scoring the most number, 496 in five innings, of runs.

The season one of The Test documentary series, which included eight episodes, was released on Amazon Prime in March 2020. It is a docuseries following the Australian Men’s Cricket Team, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how one of the world’s best cricket teams fell from grace, sandpaper controversy in South Africa, and was forced to reclaim their title and integrity.