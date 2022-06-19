President Alvi again returns Elections Amendment Bill to Parliament ‘unsigned’

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday once again returned the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to the Parliament without signing it, said a tweet by the president’s official Twitter account.

This is the second instance when President Alvi has not given his assent to the bill and returned it unsigned, a requirement to enact the bill into a law.

“The President has not signed bill on EVMs & Overseas Pakistanis voting that was returned to parliament, which met recently & passed it again. He stated that “This bill is anti progress & regressive. Govts will be facing two choices, whether to allow the past to drag Pakistan down or allow lessons from the past & techs of today to boost us into a bright progressive & dynamic future of Pakistan that has been our dream,” the tweet said.

It added, “Many such decisions will continue to challenge us & history shows that those who make the right decisions ‘rise’.”

The president also sent a letter to the Parliament further elaborating the reasons for referring the bill back.

“I have been pursuing the issue of Electronic Voting Machines and Overseas Pakistanis Voting with all Governments, in the Parliament, as well as with the Supreme Court of Pakistan since more than a decade. I have not signed the Bill despite the fact, that the Constitution that I uphold, will make it into law,” the president said in the letter to the Parliament.

He went on to write, “Besides the proposed law’s regressive nature that I pointed out in detail when I referred the Bill back to Parliament, I strongly believe that technology today, especially with EVMs when used judiciously contains many solutions that reduce the impact of confusion, discord, and accusations in our ‘ever-marred’ and challenged election processes.”

Earlier this month, President Alvi had returned the legislation, without giving his assent. The bill was sent to the president after they were passed by the upper and lower houses of the Parliament.