Aakash Chopra heaps praise on Imam-ul-Haq

Former Indian opener and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has heaped praise on Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, after the latter surpassed Indian star batter Virat Kohli in the ICC ODI Rankings.

After the latest update, Imam jumped to second place, with 815 points, after a Player of the Series effort of 65, 72 and 62 against West Indies in the recently-concluded ODI series on home soil.

“Imam has reached the number two spot [in ODI cricket]. He scored tons of runs during the recent tour by West Indies and also did well before that,” said Chopra on his official YouTube channel.

“He is a very good player, there is no doubt about that,” he added.

With Babar Azam in first place, this is the first instance of Pakistan batters grabbing the top two positions in the ODI rankings.

Chopra also believes that Imam will stay ahead of Kohli in the rankings for a little while.

“There is only four-point gap between Imam and Kohli which isn’t much. But he will stay ahead of Kohli for a little while because Kohli isn’t going to play ODI cricket in the near future,” he said.

Since his century on debut against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, Imam has amassed 2520 ODI runs at an average of 54.78 in 52 innings.

The left-hander has also played 14 Tests and two T20I matches for Pakistan, so far.