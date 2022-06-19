ECP summons PTI, PML-N candidate after violence in Lahore by-election campaign

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned PTI candidate Khalid Gujjar and his rival from PLM-N Nazir Chauhan after an incident of violence during electioneering for the PP-167 by-election in Lahore.

Both PML-N and PTI candidates have blamed the supporters of each other for the violence. CCTV footage shows a motorcade of Nazir Chauhan being attacked by men armed with clubs, who break the windscreen of the vehicles.

The son of PML-N Candidate Nazir Chauhan was wounded in a gun attack late Saturday night, SAMAA TV reported.

Nazir Chauhan’s convoy was shot at by unknown assailants and gunshots left his son wounded, it said

Nazir said he was returning home after concluding the election campaign when his fleet of vehicles comprising three cars was shot at by opposition candidate Khalid Gujjar in Johar Town near Allah Hu Chowk.

Nazir Chauhan alleged that the attack was carried out by the opposition candidate, his brother and associates and it resulted in his son Muaz being severely wounded.

He claimed his adversaries attacked him out of fear of losing the election.

According to police, Nazir Chauhan’s son Muaz was shot and wounded, while his guard was also beaten and injured by attackers in the incident.

They confirmed that former MPA Nazir Chauhan narrowly escaped the attack.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Gujjar has claimed that Chauhan’s supporters, who were part of his rally, removed banners at the PTI office in the area, and, consequently, a scuffle broke out between competing political workers.

He said that his son was injured when a vehicle from Nazir’s motorcade ran into the camp of the PTI workers.

The PTI leader said that his son was undergoing medical treatment at Jinnah Hospital and his condition was out of danger.

The police have lodged an FIR at Johar Town police station over the incident.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar has also accused Nazir Chauhan of attacking the PTI office and claimed that the police had refused to register an FIR on the PTI’s complaint.

While Khalid Gujjar said that his son was wounded when a vehicle ran into the PTI camp, Azhar claimed that Gujjar’s son was shot in the head. He also shared two images of a young man.

By-elections in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly are being held after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated PTI candidates for voting to elect PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister of the province in April.