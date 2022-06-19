New cases of ‘contagious’ BA.5 Omicron variant reported in Sindh

New cases of BA.5 Omicron variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa in November, have been reported in two big cities of Sindh province including Karachi and Hyderabad.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Mudassir Nazir, the BA.5 Omicron variant of the pandemic virus has reached Pakistan and multiple cases of it have been reported in Sindh.

It is spreading rapidly in Karachi and Hyderabad, Sindh health department officials told the reporter on Sunday.

The officials told that the South and Central districts of Karachi are the most affected by the new sub-variant.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in Islamabad has also surged to 4.10%. District Health Officer (DHO) on Sunday said that out of 1,098 samples collected during the last 24 hours, 45 people returned positive.

Notably, the positivity rate of the pandemic virus in Pakistan has also jumped to 1.77% recently which the officials are linking with the spread of the new sub-variant.

‘Variant of concern’

World Health Organization (WHO) had also classified the BA.5 variant as a “variant of concern” after a spike was witnessed in the global coronavirus cases.

It is considered ‘more contagious’ than its predecessors, but milder.

New findings suggest that the people infected with previous Omicron variants are still vulnerable to the BA.5 variant even if they are fully vaccinated.

The new contagious variant, along with BA.4 sub-variant, also accounts for around 21% of new Covid-19 cases in the US in June.