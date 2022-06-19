PSG’s stunning offer to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr revealed

Paris Saint-Germain made a stunning offer to Real Madrid’s star winger Vinicius Junior, according to Marca’s renowned Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana.

According to the report, PSG promised Vinícius 12 times more, €40 million per season, than his current salary and around four times more than his new salary after renewal with Real Madrid. The French giants also offered him a big signing bonus and business opportunities in Qatar.

However, Vinicius feels valued by Real Madrid and he never considered leaving the Whites.

Cortegana added that English clubs Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United all had enquired about Vinicius in past months.

It must be noted that the Brazilian star has agreed a new contract with Real Madrid until 2026 with a release clause worth over €1 billion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old was one of the star players for Real Madrid last season, who played a key role in the Spanish side’s triumph in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

The winger notched up 17 goals, along with 13 assists, in La Liga season. Meanwhile, in the Champions League he scored four goals, which also included the winner against Liverpool in the final.

After joining Real Madrid in 2018, Vinicius had a low-key start to his career as he lacked the finishing touch in the final third. However, he put all that behind last season and is now considered one of the most vital components of the Los Blancos starting XI.