‘People recognize Imran Khan’s deceitful, hypocritical face’

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has warned that the government will never allow a blood-thirsty and riotous protest to take place, adding that the public recognizes the deceitful and hypocritical face of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a message posted on a micro-blogging site Twitter, Federal Information and Broadcasting Marriyum said, “Imran Khan sahab people recognize your deceitful and hypocrite face. After the burial of conspiracy statement, the runaway of 25 May now wants to promote tribulation and rioting on inflation incentivized by him.”

She asked why would the public respond to calls from someone who sold national interest for a few diamonds?

“Why would (the) masses respond to the call of a liar, hypocrite and thief? Why would they go out on a call from someone who stole work from laborers and bread from people during four years? Why would people back the call of those who brought about inflation, economic destruction and unemployment?”

Marriyum also asked as to why would people come out to support those who shot at police officers? Support those who tried to break the country into three parts? Why would people support someone who made the country fall into historic debt? According to the federal minister, why would the public back someone who sold Kashmir? Why would people back someone who divided the nation?

She said that the government is fixing the direction of the economy and no blood-thirsty rioting will be permitted.