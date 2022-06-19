Bilawal hopes FATF’s acknowledgement leads to economic restoration

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday, while welcoming the Financial Action Task Force’s unanimous acknowledgment of the completion of action plans, reaffirmed that the government was committed to continuing this positive trajectory of reforming the financial sector as part of its larger strategic objective of strengthening the economy.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the foreign minister said that the announcement by the FATF plenary of granting an on-site visit to Pakistan was a welcome development.

It also reflected the remarkable progress made by Pakistan to enhance the effectiveness of its anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime, he added.

“I am certain that this good news from FATF will restore confidence in Pakistan’s economy and act as a catalyst for sustained growth and development,” he said, adding, “Let me reiterate the government’s high-level commitment to continue aligning our AML/CFT regime with global standards.”

He further said that Islamabad looks forward to the on-site visit and the successful and early culmination of the process leading to Pakistan’s exit from the gray list.

Foreign Minister Bilawal also commended the hard work and dedicated efforts of Pakistan’s FATF team that led to the successful completion of all technical requirements of both FATF Action Plans of 2018 and 2021.

“This was the result of concerted national efforts and complete harmony of interests by all stakeholders,” he observed.

Pakistan on track to exit FATF gray list

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to curb money laundering and terror financing after four years and declared that the country has met all the 34 action items it was assigned.

The decision has brightened the chances of Pakistan exiting the gray list in October this year.

FATF’s Marcus Pleyerthe said the final decision in this regard will be announced in October this year, according to a statement.

The statement said that since June 2018 Pakistan’s continued political commitment to combating both terrorist financing(TF) and money laundering (ML) has led to “significant progress.” “In particular, Pakistan demonstrated that TF investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN designated terrorist groups and that there is a positive upwards trend in the number of ML investigations and prosecutions being pursued in Pakistan, in line with Pakistan’s risk profile. In addition, Pakistan also largely addressed its 2021 action plan ahead of the set times.”

“At its June 2022 Plenary, the FATF made the initial determination that Pakistan has substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, and warrants an on-site visit to verify that the implementation of Pakistan’s AML/CFT reforms has begun and is being sustained, and that the necessary political commitment remains in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future,” the statement said.

“The FATF will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and conduct an on-site visit at the earliest possible date,” it added.