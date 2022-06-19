ECP summons Mustafa Kamal over violence during NA-240 by-polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal for untoward incidents of violence perpetrated during NA-240 by-polls in Karachi where a by-election was held on June 16.

At least one person was killed and nine others were left injured as violence erupted in Karachi’s Landhi and Korangi areas during polling for NA-240.

Police said that the PSP leader, along with 400 workers, tried to force their way into a polling station. When workers and supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party tried to stop them, it led to brawls that quickly descended into clashes.

On June 18, ECP took notice of the electoral violence, stating that Kamal, along with some 50 to 60 workers of his party abused the presiding officers and also tore up unused ballot papers at polling stations 165 and 51.

The ECP ordered the PSP chief to appear in person to explain his position.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chohan had taken notice of the violence which led to the death of one person.

Sindh police chief and chief secretary have been ordered to direct the authorities to control the law and order situation, a statement released by the election commission said.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the chief minister has taken strict notice of the violence and directed the police to immediately arrest the culprits. He added that no one will be allowed to disrupt the peaceful polling process.

The contest

Voting for by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 Korangi-2 began Thursday morning and continued till 5pm without any break.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali on April 19. He was elected on MQM-Pakistan’s ticket in the 2018 general elections.

There were a total of 529,855 voters registered in the constituency, including 294,385 men and 235,470 women.

As many as seven candidates from different political parties such as MQM-Haqiqi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) along with 18 independent candidates are contesting. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has boycotted the polls.

In the end, the contest came down to the wire with MQM-P edging TLP by merely 65 votes as the election recorded a less than 10% turnout.