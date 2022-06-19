Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid’s talented winger

English Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

According to Diario AS, Liverpool have already approached Asensio’s entourage about the signing of the Spanish international.

The report added that Real Madrid want €40m for Asensio, who has one year left on his contract.

It must be noted that AC Milan are also one of the clubs interested in landing the Los Blancos’ star player. However, the Serie A champions are unable to match his €6m net salary demands at the moment.

Who remembers this epic run from Asensio at the ICC El Clasico! 🔥



Just marvelous 💪 pic.twitter.com/DR4SZd9aJG — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 24, 2021

Real Madrid will only keep Asensio if he renews his contract in order to avoid the possibility of losing him for free next season.

The Spanish champions’ new contract offer to Asensio has similar figures to the current contract. Although, the 26-year-old believes he deserves more money and want to feel like an important part of the club.

Asensio has made 235 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 49 goals along with 24 assists.

The winger has won 14 trophies with Real Madrid, which includes three Champions League and as many La Liga titles.