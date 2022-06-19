FC Barcelona believe their young star made a ‘big mistake’

FC Barcelona believe that their young forward Ansu Fati made a big mistake by not undergoing surgery for his hamstring injury.

According to journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, the Catalans are pessimistic about the 19-year-old’s fitness and his ability to compete at the highest level next season.

It must be noted that, after having four surgeries in the last 18 months, Fati had decided against going under the knife again.

Earlier this year in January, FC Barcelona had stated that “Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan for the injury to the proximal tendon in his left hamstring”.

The last couple of years have been difficult for Fati, who has spent prolonged time on the bench due to injuries.

He featured in 14 games in all competitions during the 2021-22 season, scoring six and assisting one goal.

Fati is considered one of the most talented players in the world at the moment, however injuries have not helped his progress. He is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth academy, La Masia.

Fati made his international debut in August 2020, becoming Spain’s youngest ever goalscorer at the age of 17 when he netted against Ukraine.