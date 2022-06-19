New timings for businesses notified in Islamabad

The capital administration has announced new timings for business and commercial activities to curb the power outage.

According to a notification issued by the district magistrate, there is an urgent need to take effective measures for the conservation of energy in Islamabad Capital Territory by doing business activities in daylight without imparting possible adverse effects on the business activities so that electricity remains available for critical establishments.

All markets and establishments shall remain closed after 9pm. Exemption is granted only to pharmacies/medical stores, medical facilities and vaccination centres, petrol pumps, tandoors, milk/dairy shops, karyana stores, bakeries, fruit/vegetable and dry fruit shops, opticians, food takeaway/home delivery from restaurants, e-commerce (home delivery), utility services, (Iesco, SNGPL, sanitation/environment/water/directorates of the CDA/MCI, internet and cellular networks/telecom), call centres and media outlets which will open 24 hours a day.

The marriage halls would continue to be closed at 10pm.

All establishments (commercial or industrial), restaurants, cafes, cinemas, theaters, or other places of public amusement and parks will remain open till 11:30pm.

Earlier, Punjab and Sindh governments have also announced to reduce the working hours of businesses in a bid to save electricity.