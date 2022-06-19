Market timings, Eidul Azha preparations, FATF grey list

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Sunday, June 19, 2022:

Pakistan welcomed the news that after four years it had met conditions to tackle terrorism financing and money laundering to be taken off the grey list. Next, a FATF team will visit Pakistan to review the measures taken. According to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, if all goes well, we could expect to be in the clear by October. Read the full story here

Read more: Pakistan on track to exit FATF gray list after 4 years

The preparations to celebrate Eid ul Azha2022 are at their peak. Cattle markets or mandi have opened across Pakistan as people prepare for the Eid of sacrifice in the first week of July.

The government has announced that all markets, shops, and shopping malls will shut by 9 pm, wedding halls by 10:30pm and hotels, restaurants, coffee shops by 11pm across the country to save the electricity.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to congratulate him on successfully completing the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) action plan and Pakistan’s imminent existence from the gray list.

The two felicitated the nation and acknowledged the joint civil and military efforts for implementing the action plan laid out by the financial watchdog.

The prime minister particularly mentioned the efforts of the “Core Cell” established under director general military operations at the GHQ.

The prime minister called the development “a good omen,” and added that Pakistan will achieve more success in the future.