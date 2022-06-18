After Sindh, Punjab to close markets early to conserve electricity

The Punjab government has decided to reduce the working hours of businesses in a bid to save the electricity.

Amid a shortfall – the difference between the supply and demand of electricity – of around 5,000 MW, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz held a meeting with traders’ representatives from across the province.

The meeting decided to close shops, markets and shopping malls by 9pm and restaurants by 11:30pm. The marriage halls would continue to be closed at 10pm. Pharmacies have been exempted from these restrictions.

However, markets have been allowed to close at their usual timing on Saturdays.

The chief minister said the government would consult the traders to give some exemption for Eid-ul-Azha shopping.

The traders assured the government of their “complete support” to overcome the power crisis in the country.

The move came a day after the Sindh government announced reduced timings for businesses in the province.

According to a notification issued by Sindh home department, all markets, shops, and shopping malls will shut by 9pm, wedding halls by 10:30pm and hotels, restaurants, coffee shops by 11pm.

Medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops have been exempted, the notification added.