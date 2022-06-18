PM Shehbaz, COAS Bajwa laud civil-military efforts to implement FATF action plan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday called Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to congratulate him over successful completion of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) action plan and Pakistan’s imminent exist from the gray list.

The two felicitated the nation and acknowledged the joint civil and military efforts for implementing the action plan laid out by the financial watchdog.

The prime minister particularly mentioned the efforts of the “Core Cell” established under director general military operations at the GHQ.

The prime minister called the development “a good omen,” and added that Pakistan will achieve more success in future.

Earlier today, PM Sharif had also congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a telephone call Saturday, the prime minister had also congratulated the team at the Foreign Office that implemented the action plan laid out by the financial watchdog.

Earlier, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said Pakistan is just one step away from exiting the Financial Action Task Force’s gray list.

The minister said that the agencies both at the federal and provincial levels contributed to this national cause

“It is going to be a cross government effort…. This is an effort for the state of Pakistan. Governments will come and go but Pakistan’s consensus and efforts on this [FATF], I hope will continue,” she added.