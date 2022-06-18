HRCP calls political polarization “detrimental to democracy, supremacy of parliament”

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called the polarization in political discourse “detrimental to democracy, supremacy of parliament and constitutionalism”.

A statement released Saturday, after the commission’s biannual meeting, expressed concern over a number of issues including inflation, food insecurity, climate change, political crisis in Punjab, Baloch missing persons, freedom of press, police action against peaceful protesters and water shortages in Sindh and Punjab.

The police brutality against peaceful protestors has worsened across Pakistan with arrests of activists and political workers on anti-state charges, the statement added.

“Freedom of press is in continuous stress and journalists have been persistently targeted. The state must uphold people’s rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly instead of retaliating with unwarranted violence.”

The statement noted that there has been no respite in the cases of enforced disappearances, particularly in Balochistan, Sindh and KP, while there has been an “uptick in enforced disappearances of Baloch and Pashtun students.”

HRCP demanded the government to criminalise enforced disappearances and ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

The commission also raised alarms over persisting violence against women, transgender persons and minorities.

“Religious and sectarian minorities remain vulnerable, with incidents such as the mob lynchings in Sialkot and Mian Channu, the attack against Shia worshippers in Peshawar, and desecration of Ahmadiyya graves, becoming more frequent.”

HRCP, while condemning the Council of Islamic Ideology’s statements on underage marriage, demanded more funding for government bodies like National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW).

The commission also criticised ‘discreet talks’ with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) without the backing of Pakistan.

In addition to it, the commission also demanded provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan provincial.

HRCP called all the parties to create a non-partisan consensus on these crucial issues.