PCB suspends coach after sexual harassment allegations

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended Southern Punjab Coach Nadeem Iqbal over sexual harassment allegations.

According to espncricinfo, the charge, which came to the PCB’s notice last week, is also the subject of an ongoing police investigation.

Iqbal, a former fast-bowler who played alongside Waqar Younis in domestic cricket, wasn’t involved in PCB’s coaching programmes for the last couple of years despite being on the board’s pay roll.

“Obviously we can’t carry out any criminal investigation that is for the police to do but our inquiry will find out if he was in breach of his terms of contract with us,” an unnamed PCB official was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

Meanwhile, the victim alleged in a police report that Iqbal started molesting her after she attended trials for women cricketers by the PCB in Multan few years ago.

“He got close to me with promises of selecting me for the women’s team and also getting me employment on the board. But over time, he kept on sexually molesting me and also involved his friends. He also had me videotaped and later kept on blackmailing me,” the victim was quoted as saying by CricTracker.

Iqbal featured in his last professional game in March 2004. He claimed 258 wickets in 80 first-class matches and 65 wickets in 49 List A matches.