PM Shebaz congratulates FM Bilawal Bhutto on successful implementation of FATF action plan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for successful implementation of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) action plan and Pakistan’s imminent exist from the gray list.

In a telephone call Saturday, the prime minister also congratulated the team at the Foreign Office that implemented the action plan laid out by the financial watchdog.

On Friday, the FATF had acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to curb money laundering and terror financing after four years and declared that the country has met all the 34 action items it was assigned.

The decision has brightened the chances of Pakistan exiting the gray list in October this year.

FATF’s Marcus Pleyerthe said the final decision in this regard will be announced in October this year, according to a statement.

“At its June 2022 Plenary, the FATF made the initial determination that Pakistan has substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, and warrants an on-site visit to verify that the implementation of Pakistan’s AML/CFT reforms has begun and is being sustained, and that the necessary political commitment remains in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future,” the statement said.

Some Pakistani officials maintain that the onsite visit is a mere formality.

Former minister Hammad Azhar, who played a key role in getting the FATF action plan completed, also said that “all countries that exit grey list undergo onsite visit as per procedure.”

In a tweet after the FATF decision, Khar felicitated the nation on the development as the global watchdog acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts. She wrote, “Congrats Pak! FATF declares both Action Plans complete. Intl community has unanimously ack our efforts.”

Before the latest plenary, Pakistan had already shown compliance with all but two items on the two action plans it was handed down by the FATF and its regional partner Asia Pacific Group (APG).

The Financial Action Task Force, the international watchdog against money-laundering and terror financing, has declared that Pakistan has completed all of the action items it was assigned in 2018 and 2019, but has yet to make a final decision on removing the country from its gray list of sanctions.

The watchdog adds those countries to the gray list that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and “terrorism” financing. The countries on the list formally commit to working with the task force to make changes.

The Paris-based group added Pakistan to the list in 2018.