Karachi-based NGO seeks action against Dania Shah for leaking Aamir Liaquat’s videos

A Karachi-based non-profit organization on Saturday filed a petition seeking action against Aamir Liaquat’s third wife, Dania Shah, who allegedly recorded and then leaked their private videos which later became viral on the internet following a feud between the couple.

The petition was filed in Karachi’s district sessions court by the non-governmental organization (NGO).

The petition maintains that Dania allegedly posted private videos of Aamir Liaquat on social media platforms which subsequently went viral.

It pleaded with the court to order the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate action against Dania for recording the objectionable videos and then posting them online after a domestic dispute.

The case comes after another local court om Karachi ordered a postmortem of Aamir Liaquat’s body earlier in the day. Aamir’s family had earlier refused to carry out a postmortem despite the insistence of police citing privacy issues and apprehensions over Aamir’s postmortem report being leaked to the media.

The government’s counsel told the court that the deceased’s family did not want the procedure.

However, the counsel of the petitioner, Abdul Ahad, had maintained that Aamir Liaquat was a television (TV) celebrity and a politician and his sudden death had created doubts and suspicions amongst his many followers.

He went on to claim that the deceased had been killed over a property dispute and sought the formation of a special medical board to conduct the autopsy.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict after all sides concluded their arguments. The decision was finally pronounced on Saturday morning.

The court has ordered the police to ensure its order is implemented.

After Aamir’s death earlier this month, the police also wanted to conduct postmortem to ascertain the death cause, but the deceased’s family had refused it following which he was laid to rest in Karachi.