Reactions pour in on Pakistan’s anticipated delisting from FATF’s gray list

With Pakistan all but exiting the gray list of the international money laundering and terror financing watchdog, the country’s achievement has been hailed by politicians and experts across the political spectrum.

Twitter is buzzing with congratulatory quotes from senior politicians, and policy experts.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan in his tweet said, “I am confident that the prerequisite onsite visit of the FATF team to confirm completed work on our action plan will pass successfully too. Hammad Azhar, members of his FATF coord committee & officers who worked on this task performed exceptionally well. The whole country is proud of you”

Hammad Azhar

Former minister Hammad Azhar, who was tasked to work on the agenda, said, “Pak has today achieved a great landmark. FATF rated us compliant on all 34 action items. Only 2 action items were outstanding & based on compliance done during oct-march period, they have been cleared too. All countries that exit grey list undergo onsite visit as per procedure.”

Hina R Khar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar wrote on her twitter, “Congrats Pak! FATF declares both Action Plans complete. Intl community has unanimously ack our efforts. Our success is the result of 4 yrs of challenging journey. Pak reaffirms resolve to continue the momentum and give our economy a boost. Well done Pak Team FATF. Pak Zindabad!”

Fawad Chaudhry

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took a different route to congratulate the nation on the big achievement and retweeted Khar’s tweet with caption ‘#ThankYouImranKhan’

‘Credit goes to Bilawal’

Although Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has not taken credit for the achievement, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon put it in his basket.

Speaking to the media on Saturday in Karachi, he said full credit of Pakistan exiting FATF’s gray list would go to FM Bilawal who effectively presented Pakistan’s case globally.

Moeed Yusuf

Former National Security Adviser (NSA) of Pakistan Moeed Yusuf also felicitated the nation on coming out of gray list after four years.

Asia Program Deputy Director Michael Kugelman

On the development, Kugelman said on his twitter, “Pakistan got good news today. FATF announced Pakistan has completed all 34 of its action plan items (after being stuck on 32/33 for long), and that an on-site visit will soon be made to verify it’s following through. This could put Pakistan on the path to exiting the gray list.”

He continued, “The Army could reasonably take credit, as I’m sure they would have been behind many of the actions taken to try to get Pakistan off the gray list. The PDM, no.”