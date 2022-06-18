Pakistan men’s cricketers set for massive pay raise

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to increase the salaries of its men’s cricketers by 30 percent, according to a report by Geo News.

The new centrally-contracted players’ list is likely to be approved at the PCB Governing Council meeting next week in Lahore.

The report added that PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is closely following the names and the retainers of players set to be included in the centrally-contracted players’ list.

The PCB is also keen on increasing the number of players in the emerging category, which currently stands at three.

The PCB is also considering offering separate contracts to red-ball and white-ball cricketers.

A separate fund could also be created for star players in order to reduce their participation in T20 leagues.

It must be noted that the current 12-month contracts will expire on June 30, 2022.

The new contracts will run from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Men’s central contract list 2021-22:

Category A – Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Category B – Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.

Category C – Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Emerging Category – Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.