For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’

Watching a daredevil defying gravity while driving high on the walls of a ’well of death ’ - commonly known as Mout Ka Kuan - is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for spectators.

It is a sight that fills one with wonder, amazement, awe and excitement.

But the performers know that it is only a matter of time when the weight of the risks they take, catches up with their passion for getting behind the steering wheel.

Going round & round in circle of life

There are very few stuntpeople across the country who dare to get in a small car and race around the walls of an artificially created “well”.

Even though their stunts are in high demand and usually sold out, the performers struggle to earn reasonable pay for every successive lap they complete on the near-vertical walls.

What pinches the drivers more is that the risks never outweigh the rewards. And the ever-present pressure to make ends meet drives them to get behind the steering wheel day after day more than their passion and thrill for speed.

This is the tale that one such stunt performer, Muhammad Khalid, narrated to SAMAA TV’s Shayan Saleem.

Khalid says he used to work as a mechanic, but he was always passionate about driving vehicles and living life in the fast lane.

However, he did not have to go far to look for people who performed stunts with their vehicles. His father used to perform slightly less risky stunts with vehicles, stacking them or stretching them over a strip of land and then jumping over them.

Khalid, however, wanted the greater thrill and was more enamoured with riders defying gravity in the well of death.

An opportunity comes calling

Initially, his family’s economic woes had kept him away from his passions.

But one day, the opportunity came knocking.

Khalid recalled that one day, some people came to his garage to get their vehicles altered to perform a stunt.

The interaction and opportunity to alter the vehicles ignited a fire in Khalid who convinced the stuntmen at his garage to induct him into their group.

Luckily for Khalid, they all agreed.

Talking about his early days in the profession, Khalid recalled that the year was 1982. Back then, he said, he was paid Rs1,000, a lot of money at the time.

As the years passed, Khalid became better at his work due to his constant practice. It also meant that his wages kept increasing to a point that today he makes around Rs5,000 per day.

But with a rapid devaluation of the rupee, rampant inflation and skyrocketing fuel prices, the stuntman is not satisfied with his pay and finds that he has to cut corners to make ends meet.

While he concedes that there is always a risk whenever he enters the pit, but injuries and near-death experiences have done little to keep him away from the pit.

Like driving on a highway

The motordrome may look dangerous to spectators, but for a practised stuntman, it is like driving on a straight road.

That is unless the car loses its momentum and falls.

Khalid said he has suffered his share of injuries that all stuntpeople get.

So far, he said he has fractured his legs and ribs apart from losing a few of his teeth while performing the stunts.

Recalling one such harsh memory, the stuntman the time when he lost his partner.

They were performing a stunt on two separate motorbikes in Sargodha Mandi when they miscalculated and suffered a head-on collision.

Khalid’s friend died in the accident, but he luckily survived. He underwent an operation after remaining unconscious for three days and made a full recovery.

Nature gave him a second life, but he chose to return to that which he loved most, driving the vehicle in the well of death.

That incident was followed by another on Eid-ul-Fitr last year.

“He (Khalid’s friend) was riding the bike with his daughter, but he decided to drop her off and started performing stunts alone,” Khalid recalled.

But the stunt went awry and the bike’s handle struck his friend and he passed away.

“He was my friend, we belong to the same profession. We were one,” Khalid lamented.

Following a passion

Despite all that he has suffered and continues to suffer, Khalid says that driving a vehicle in the well of death remains his passion, one that he is not keen on giving up so easily.

But the reality of what the job really means is not lost on him and Khalid says he is happy that none of his children shares the same passion as he does.

“I am at an age where I should sit at home and relax, but my obsession will not let me do that,” the stuntman said.

What it takes to be a stunt performer

It is not just expertise that is required to drive the car in the circular pit, it takes discipline to control the mind from spinning as the car travels in a rotatory motion and your vision gets restricted as there are only walls around.

This experience, Khalid says, came after completing several dozen laps in the pit.

“It is my record that I do not rehearse before a risky act,” he said, adding, “Bring a champion bike rider [in the death well], he cannot ride it [without rehearsal],” Khalid claimed.

He asserted how he made a record in the Bari Imam Fair where he drove the car in the motordrome for 48 hours without any major rest while he had also driven for four days and nights, without any rest, on another occasion.

Khalid claimed he also performed in Pakpattan for three days and nights straight without any gap.

He said that there are only 10 people in Pakistan who can drive in a motordrome and there are even fewer wells.