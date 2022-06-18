Dua Zehra’s father approaches SC, appeals against SHC decision

Dua Zehra’s father filed an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) against the decision of the Sindh High Court that ruled out abduction of his daughter.

In the petition filed in the SC on Saturday, Dua Zehra’s father Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi claimed that the Sindh High Court allowed Dua to exercise her free will based on her statement and medical test that puts her age between 16 to 17 years. The Court ignored her educational certificates and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) record that states her age as 14 years, the petition said.

He has contested that the high court judgement that said that Dua is “at liberty to decide as to with whom she intends to reside and go along” needs to be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

On June 8, SHC passed a verdict which reads, “petition has served its purpose as it was only to the extent of the whereabouts of the alleged minor/abductee Dua e Zahra Kazmi who has already been produced on the last date of hearing and has stated before us on oath that she was neither abducted nor kidnapped; but has entered into a contract of marriage with Respondent No. 6 namely, Zaheer Ahmed.”

The court was hearing the application filed by Dua’s father, Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi, for the recovery of his daughter.