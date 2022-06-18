Ms. Marvel witnesses low-viewership on Disney+

Disney’s Ms. Marvel is receiving tons of praises and raving reviews ever since it premiered on the streaming platform since June 8.

However, The Direct reported that the coming-of-age story of Kamala Khan has been facing poor viewership on Disney+ as compared to other series on the platform.

In fact, it is has one of the worst openings on Disney+ with only 775K US households having watched the premiere episode within the first 5 days.

It must be noted that these figures are only based on the release of the first episode of Ms. Marvel. The second episode aired on June 15.

Ms. Marvel stars the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan. The series premiered on Disney+ on June 8 with weekly episodes every Wednesday.