Commonwealth Games: Uncertainty surrounds dope tests of Pakistan athletes

With the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham less than six weeks away, Pakistan athletes are yet to go through their dope tests.

According to Daily Express, the National Anti-Doping Agency has set a deadline of June 20 for submission of samples. However, they are yet to receive any samples in this regard.

In a letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Sports Board few days back, the National Anti-Doping Agency made it clear it needs a minimum of 35 days to issue results and delays can be expected if the samples are not received till June 20.

The report added that the PCB Medical Panel will collect samples of the women’s team. Meanwhile, a representative of the National Anti-Doping Agency will collect samples of other athletes.

A 103-member Pakistan contingent, including players and officials, will take part in the Commonwealth Games, which begins on July 28. The athletes will participate in 13 sports during the event, which includes Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Gymnastics, Judo, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis and Wrestling.

It must be noted that Pakistan have won 25 gold, 24 silver and 26 bronze medals during the Commonwealth Games over the course of its history.