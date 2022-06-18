Fazeela Qazi opens up on injustices faced by TV actors

Popular Pakistani actress Fazeela Qazi recently spoke about lobbying in Pakistan’s TV drama industry and how that is proving to be harmful.

In an exclusive interview with Samaa, Fazeela Qazi shared that there are only a handful of actors in the TV industry who keep getting work, one project after another.

She added that the makers have believed only these actors to be behind the success of a certain TV drama, which is unfair to others.

“Viewers get bored seeing the same people on screen again and again and it’s high time that the industry need to be bring some sort of change so that we see a diverse range of work from a number of different actors,” explained Fazeela Qazi.

The senior actress believes that this approach is causing a hindrance to other actors and the possibility of having better work shown on the TV screens.

Fazeela Qazi concluded that the Pakistani TV drama industry needs fresher faces because that is what people want to see.