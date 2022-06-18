5 things that cost less than fuel prices in Pakistan

Fuel prices in Pakistan have been increased several times in the last few weeks. Currently, 1 litre of fuel costs about Rs235.

With this rise in price, many people and businesses have been affected as well.

And while these are not the best of times for the country, considering the economical situation, we thought of turning your minds towards the positive and show you what you can still do for less than Rs235.

So here are 5 things you can do for less than the fuel prices in Pakistan right now:

1. Eat a bun kabab

SOURCE: Taste Atlas

Swaying between Rs80 to Rs 200, depending on the area and the kind (anday wala or shaami), a bun kabab is a Karachi staple. This is one item that won’t disappoint your taste buds.

2. Indulge in some ganday walay fries

SOURCE: Youtube-Life with Waqas

If you’ve grown up in Karachi, chances are you already know that the dirtier the fries, the tastier they are. And you can still buy them from your local thailay wala for Rs100.

3. Sip a cup of chai (tea)

SOURCE: Eater

Yes, we know there has been discourse on the consumption of chai in Pakistan but that does not mean that we can’t have at least 1 cup. One cup of chai at a local dhaaba costs between Rs50 to Rs140, depending on the area.

4. Have some gannay ka juice

SOURCE: Mangobaaz

It’s summertime and what better than a tall glass of sugarcane juice. Beat the heat with a chilled glass of gannay ka juice for an average of Rs50.

5. Walk to your local park

SOURCE: Ghoomlo

Parks are a common recreational space across areas in Pakistan. We suggest you walk to the nearest one (during the evening when the sun isn’t harsh to avoid a heatstroke) and enjoy all the sights and sounds of a happy space. Tickets for a local park are either free of cost or cost a maximum of Rs30.

Honourary Mentions

Kurkure (10 rupay de turturay)

This one needs no explanation, but you can still grab a pack of Kurkure for Rs30.

Nasir Khan Jan

While the cost of this isn’t less than the fuel price in Pakistan, popular social media sensation Nasir Khan Jan has vowed to never change the price of his birthday shoutout for fans, despite the rising inflation. He maintained that he will continue to charge Rs3000 for shoutout videos and never increase the price.