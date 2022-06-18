Shadab Khan relives Champions Trophy 2017 triumph

Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan has opened up about the Men in Green’s triumph in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan beat India by a massive margin of 180 runs on this day, June 18, five years ago at The Oval in London to clinch the title.

Shadab, who was only 18 at that time, believes that winning the Champions Trophy was the best moment of his career.

“This is the biggest achievement of my career so far. It changed my life entirely as a player and off the field. As a youngster, this achievement meant a lot to me,” Shadab said in a video released by the PCB.

The Mianwali-born also stated that he was a newcomer in international cricket at that point in time, which helped him get the better of the opposition.

Shadab claimed four wickets in four matches during the events, which included two crucial wickets, Yuvraj Singh and Kedar Jadhav, in the final.

“When we played the first match against India, which Pakistan lost, I had an idea about what my strengths were. Also, when you first start playing international cricket, other teams have not seen you in action which could prove beneficial for me and my side,” he said.

He also enjoyed winning the title bearing in mind the pressure of playing against India.

“There is always pressure of playing against India and that pressure is even more when the two sides meet in an ICC Final. No achievement is bigger than beating India,” he said.

“When we reached the semi-final, our mentality changed. We were confident about beating any team from that stage onwards,” he concluded.

Pakistan set India a target of 339 in the final, courtesy a century, 114 runs off 106 balls, by Fakhar Zaman. Meanwhile, Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez scored fifties.

In reply, India were bundled out for 158 in 30.3 overs. Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, claiming three wickets each.

For his 13 wickets, most in the event, in five innings, Hasan Ali bagged player of the tournament award.