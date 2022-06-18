Abdul Hannan warns fans of an impersonator

Musician Abdul Hannan has been garnering a lot of appreciation for his recent work, but the singer was recently a victim of impersonation.

Abdul Hannan took to social media to clarify that he’s been receiving messages from his fans wherein many claimed to have spoken to him on Whatsapp.

He then took to his Instagram story to explain that the person his fans have been speaking to is not him.

Abdul Hannan wrote: “Recently, I have been getting a lot of DMs from people saying they’ve been talking to me on WhatsApp. It is fake, it is not me. Do not respond, and most importantly do not go out for any meetup.”

He added: “Do not respond and most importantly, do not go for any meetup. My team is working on it and I will get to the bottom of this.”

Abdul Hannan concluded that impersonation is dangerous and urged girls to be safe.

In recent times, Abdul Hannan’s fans have grown in thousands. His songs have been topping charts on Pakistan’s Spotify, especially Iraaday and Bikhra.