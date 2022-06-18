Rizwan lit up T20 Blast with blistering half-century
This was his third 50-plus score for Sussex
Pakistan star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has made a sensational return to the T20 Vitality Blast, as he notched his third half-century of the tournament.
The 30-year-old had rejoined the Sussex County Club after successful outing with Pakistan in the ODIs against West Indies.
The right-hander smashed 66 off just 32 deliveries against Essex, however, his contribution wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.
Picking up from where he left off, another great innings so far from @iMRizwanPak. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Hbi0yhwhhP— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) June 17, 2022
Sussex lost the match by 11 runs. He hit five maximums and four boundaries with a strike rate of 206.25.
This is the third half-century in his only fourth game for Sussex.