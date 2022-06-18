Watch Live

Rizwan lit up T20 Blast with blistering half-century

This was his third 50-plus score for Sussex
Samaa Web Desk Jun 18, 2022
<p>Photo: Sussex</p>

Pakistan star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has made a sensational return to the T20 Vitality Blast, as he notched his third half-century of the tournament.

The 30-year-old had rejoined the Sussex County Club after successful outing with Pakistan in the ODIs against West Indies.

The right-hander smashed 66 off just 32 deliveries against Essex, however, his contribution wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.

Sussex lost the match by 11 runs. He hit five maximums and four boundaries with a strike rate of 206.25.

This is the third half-century in his only fourth game for Sussex.

Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan

T20 Blast

Sussex

