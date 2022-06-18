Karachi Police register FIR for acid attack on female police constable, brother

Sindh Police registered on Saturday a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified suspects who threw acid on a police constable and her sibling in Gulzar-e-Hijri area of Karachi a day ago.

Police have nominated two unidentified suspects in the FIR, registered at the Sachal Police Station, for perpetrating an acid attack alongside armed robbery.

The FIR said that the victim identified as Rizwan was on his way to drop off his sister Gulzara, a police constable, on a motorcycle when two robbers stopped.

They snatched the purse from the cop which contained a mobile phone and some cash.

Police said the robbers then threw acid on the siblings and escaped.

The victims were shifted to the burns ward of Civil Hospital where they received immediate medical care.

Police are searching for the suspects.