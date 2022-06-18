Court orders postmortem of Aamir Liaquat’s body to ascertain death cause

A local court of Karachi on Saturday ordered postmortem of Aamir Liaquat’s body which the family had earlier refused despite the request of the police.

The court had reserved the verdict after the conclusion of the arguments which it pronounced on Saturday morning.

The court has ordered the police to ensure its order is implemented.

The government’s counsel told the court that the deceased’s family did not want the procedure.

However, the counsel of the petitioner Abdul Ahad had maintained that Aamir Liaquat was a television (TV) celebrity and a politician and his sudden death had raised doubts and suspicions among his fans.

He claimed that the deceased was killed over a property dispute and sought the formation of a special medical board for the autopsy of his body.

After Liaquat’s death earlier this month, the police also wanted to conduct postmortem to ascertain death cause, but the deceased’s family had refused it following which he was laid to rest in Karachi.