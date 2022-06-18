Dear trolls, Mehwish Hayat is not ‘old’, she’s at an all-time career-high

Mehwish Hayat is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest celebrities in Pakistan - and she’s all set to hit the silver screen with her much-awaited release, London Nahi Jaunga.

The actress has been wowing crowds with her performances since years. In fact, she is also a part of Marvel’s latest outing, Ms. Marvel which has become a global phenomenon.

Now that is a huge feat for a Pakistani celebrity. Not only is Mehwish Hayat a part of the much-loved Marvel team but is also showcasing her work in Hollywood, or rather, global scale.

And at a time when people should be celebrating her and her work even more, all they want to talk about is her age and how that has an impact on the way she “looks”.

At this moment, it must be noted that aging is a natural process which has affects on one’s face and body - be it Mehwish Hayat, Angelina Jolie or one of us.

Recently, a social media troll took to Mehwish Hayat’s photo calling her out for aging. The comment read: “Isski age dhalti ja rahi hai (She’s aging).”

This time around, Mehwish Hayat didn’t stay quiet. In fact, she clapped back: “Meri hi ya aapki bhi? Hum sab ki hi, with each day. (Just me or you too? Everyone’s, with each day). What’s the deal then bro? I think one should live and let live.”

While Mehwish Hayat doesn’t need anyone defend her, it’s high time that conversations around how a certain actor looks or is “aging” stop surfacing - especially when male actors who are actually older do not face the same treatment on social media.

Maybe take a look at her filmography? For a recap, she’s starred in several hit Pakistani films and TV dramas. She is also a singer. She has voiced an animated series as well and will be appearing in the fifth episode of Ms. Marvel as well.