Seth Abid’s daughter found dead in Lahore

An elderly woman found shot dead inside her house in Muslim Town area of Lahore on Friday evening.

Police said the 62-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound. Weapon used in the incident has been recovered.

The woman has been identified as Farah Mazhar, daughter of Saith Abid. Police said her daughter had taken her to the hospital.

Initially, the victim’s adopted son, Fahad, claimed that his mother had died by suicide.

However, Farah’s other son claimed that his brother had murdered their mother.

Police have arrested Fahad and his three employees on suspicion of murder, and have started the investigation.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has also taken notice of the alleged murder of Seth Abid’s daughter and sought a report from the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the earliest.

Hamza has directed authorities to ensure that justice is delivered to the relatives of the slain.

In 2006, Seth Abid’s son, Seth Hafiz Ayaz Ahmad, was gunned down in Lahore.