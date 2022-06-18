Clash erupts between police, inmates in Muzaffarabad Central Jail

Rara Central Jail in Muzaffarabad on Saturday morning became a battlefront as a clash erupted between the police and inmates during a protest by the prisoners.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Amiruddin Mughal, the inmates were protesting against the unavailability of facilities for the past few days.

However, the protest converted into a clash on Saturday morning as some inmates turned violent and started a brawl with the security personnel.

The police have started searching for the prisoners who started brawl while additional police force has also been summoned and deployed to keep the situation under control.

No casualty has been reported in the incident so far.